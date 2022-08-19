Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $102.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Hayes bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $53,427.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher G. Hayes acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 23,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,703,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,497. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

