VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 27th

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

VGI Partners Global Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Dividend History for VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

