VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 27th

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.
VGI Partners Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile
