Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

