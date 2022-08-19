Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $29.39

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.39, but opened at $30.09. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 447 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

