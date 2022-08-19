Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 28th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after acquiring an additional 191,736 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

