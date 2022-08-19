Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 302.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,977 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.17% of Volta worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Volta by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Volta by 66.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Volta Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of research firms have commented on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

