Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

VMC opened at $177.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.14. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.