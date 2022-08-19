W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Shares of GWW opened at $585.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

