Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

