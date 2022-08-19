Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $128.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

