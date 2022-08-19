Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 1.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $142.64 and last traded at $142.05. 133,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,849,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.37.

The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 221,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

