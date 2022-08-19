Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 1.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMTGet Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $142.64 and last traded at $142.05. 133,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,849,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.37.

The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 221,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

