Wedbush Weighs in on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $258.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $16,207,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,016,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

