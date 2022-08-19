Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SDIV opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.