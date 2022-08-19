Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 38.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JOF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

