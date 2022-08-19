Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.57 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,277,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

