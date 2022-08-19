White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,342 shares.The stock last traded at $1,298.00 and had previously closed at $1,295.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

