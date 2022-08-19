William Blair Comments on Arcellx, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcellx in a report released on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.98). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

ACLX opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

