WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 30,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 166,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.