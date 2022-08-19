Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $113.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 57.41%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

