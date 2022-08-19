Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $85.65, but opened at $103.84. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 91,129 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 57.41%. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.72.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

