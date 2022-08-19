WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,075.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.