WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$195.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSPOF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSPOF opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.