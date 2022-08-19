WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$195.00 at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.92.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE WSP opened at C$160.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.43.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.