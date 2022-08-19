Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $941.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Institutional Trading of Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.08% of Zealand Pharma A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.