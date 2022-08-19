Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

