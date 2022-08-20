AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $21.37

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $21.96. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 698 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 250,390 shares of company stock worth $4,283,723. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.