Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,466 shares of company stock worth $49,045,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

