Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 32,239 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

