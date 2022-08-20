Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VIOG opened at $207.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.77 and a 52-week high of $249.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.95 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21.

