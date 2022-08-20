Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 36.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 47.3% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 79,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MUC stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.