Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 670.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TimkenSteel worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

