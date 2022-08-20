Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.89% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,564,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $32.20 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.