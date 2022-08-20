Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in TopBuild by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $195.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

