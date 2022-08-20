Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.68% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 142.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

