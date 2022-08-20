Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,787 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 203,550 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

