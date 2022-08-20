Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,562 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,685,736 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,340,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

OCSL stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

