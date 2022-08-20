Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 873 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $213,716.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,294,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,970,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $213,716.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,294,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,970,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,558. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

