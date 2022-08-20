Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells $1,085,052.38 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

