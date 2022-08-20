Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Afya has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Afya had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Afya has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 131.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 404,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Afya by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

