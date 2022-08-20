Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Afya has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Afya had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AFYA stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Afya has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
