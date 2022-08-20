Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.18.

A stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

