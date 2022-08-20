Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $31,332,500.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 11.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 37.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9,449.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 335,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

