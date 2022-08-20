América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after buying an additional 1,681,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $30,830,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.