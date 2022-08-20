American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,739,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

