America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down to $119.47

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.47, but opened at $105.91. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $95.55, with a volume of 3,327 shares.

Separately, Stephens lowered America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $519.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

