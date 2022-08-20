Analysts Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Target Price at $5.60

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

