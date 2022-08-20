Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $261.80

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.52.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.30. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

