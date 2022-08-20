Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $36.67

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $539.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 88,808 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.