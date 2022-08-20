Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $697.50

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $697.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

