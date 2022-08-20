Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 194.57

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,264,273.25).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 180.30 ($2.18) on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,386.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

