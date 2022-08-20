Analysts Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) PT at GBX 1,962

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Softcat Price Performance

SCT opened at GBX 1,320 ($15.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.24. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,246 ($15.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.20).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

